DJE Kapital AG Purchases Shares of 40,500 BXP, Inc. $BXP

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BXP during the fourth quarter worth about $689,419,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of BXP by 3.2% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,401,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $564,883,000 after acquiring an additional 232,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BXP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BXP by 44.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $289,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of BXP by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,031,000 after acquiring an additional 529,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore set a $62.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BXP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $66.16 on Friday. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $79.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. BXP's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Insider Transactions at BXP

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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