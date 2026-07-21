DJE Kapital AG Purchases Shares of 54,828 Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,828 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the mining company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the mining company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from $82.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.75.

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Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of RIO opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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