DJE Kapital AG Sells 136,771 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

DJE Kapital AG lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,251 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 136,771 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,477,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,410,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,928,000. Finally, Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,828,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alibaba Group news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.90.

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Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $288.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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