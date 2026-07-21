DJE Kapital AG Sells 29,231 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

DJE Kapital AG decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 29,231 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walt Disney by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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