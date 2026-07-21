DJE Kapital AG Sells 52,600 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

DJE Kapital AG lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 48.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 574.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 360,283 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Pan American Silver's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

See Also

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