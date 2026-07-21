DJE Kapital AG Takes $5.14 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,905 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Reliance by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Get Reliance alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance from $378.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $378.00 to $376.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $376.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $363.50.

Read Our Latest Report on RS

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $383.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $419.83. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.99.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reliance's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reliance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reliance wasn't on the list.

While Reliance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here