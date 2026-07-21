DJE Kapital AG Takes $5.47 Million Position in Unilever PLC $UL

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,773,638 shares of the company's stock worth $342,261,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $268,704,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,616,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,526,000 after acquiring an additional 323,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,067,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,625,000 after acquiring an additional 942,286 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,608,297 shares of the company's stock worth $170,586,000 after acquiring an additional 339,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Read Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:UL opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

See Also

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