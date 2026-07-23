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DLD Asset Management LP Purchases 694,109 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Apartment Investment and Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 184.2% in Q1, buying 694,109 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 1,070,978 shares worth about $4.36 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with 83.26% of AIV shares held by institutional investors; several other funds also recently initiated or increased positions.
  • Analysts are cautious on the stock: Weiss Ratings cut AIV from "sell (d+)" to "sell (d)", while MarketBeat data shows an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $10.00.
  • Interested in Apartment Investment and Management? Here are five stocks we like better.

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV - Free Report) by 184.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 694,109 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management accounts for 0.4% of DLD Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.74% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,995,000. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,109,000. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 7,761,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,374 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,979,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE:AIV opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment and Management Company NYSE: AIV, commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco's core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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