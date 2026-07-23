DLD Asset Management LP Raises Position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp $TVA

DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVA - Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,072 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,805 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of Texas Ventures Acquisition III worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the fourth quarter valued at $5,325,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC now owns 1,066,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Texas Ventures Acquisition III from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Ventures Acquisition III from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Ventures Acquisition III presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TVA

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Stock Up 0.1%

Texas Ventures Acquisition III stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Profile

Texas Ventures Acquisition III NASDAQ: TVA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check company, its principal business purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds to identify, negotiate and consummate one or more business combinations with an operating company.

Unlike an operating company, Texas Ventures Acquisition III does not produce goods or services while it searches for a target. Its activities typically include managing the capital held in trust, conducting diligence on prospective acquisition candidates, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder and regulatory approvals required to complete a business combination.

Pending completion of a business combination, the company's prospects and ultimate strategy are driven by its management and sponsors; specific target industries, geographies and leadership details are disclosed through the company's public filings and press releases as opportunities develop.

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