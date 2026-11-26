DLD Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 29,971,498 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 171.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,709,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $204,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,864 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $97,602,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $62,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,273,916 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,199,000 after buying an additional 778,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,396,317 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $273,377,000 after buying an additional 573,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, New Street Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. FirstEnergy's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4650 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. is an investor-owned electric utility holding company focused primarily on regulated electricity transmission and distribution. Through its utility subsidiaries, it delivers electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and Maryland. The company's operations include maintaining local electric distribution networks and owning and operating high-voltage transmission infrastructure across portions of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

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