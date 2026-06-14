DLocal Limited $DLO is Fourth Sail Capital LP's 9th Largest Position

Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,873 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 645,873 shares during the period. DLocal accounts for about 4.1% of Fourth Sail Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 0.58% of DLocal worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DLocal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company's stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DLocal by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 507,257 shares of the company's stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DLO. Wall Street Zen lowered DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DLocal news, Director William Rodney Pruett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,309.55. The trade was a 22.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.44% of the company's stock.

DLocal Price Performance

DLO stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.20 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 15.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.1939 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. DLocal's dividend payout ratio is presently 125.40%.

DLocal Profile

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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