DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,311 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,261 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 63.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 75,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $708.05.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $769.63 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.56 and a twelve month high of $788.75. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $616.07 and its 200 day moving average is $519.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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