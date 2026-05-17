DNB Asset Management AS Buys 60,219 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,855 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $28,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 572.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,865 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 147,167 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,109,003 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $194,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $109.08 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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