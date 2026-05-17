DNB Asset Management AS Has $18.23 Million Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 154,728 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 14.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with AFFO per share rising 6.6% and revenue/investment activity supporting the outlook. Management also raised full-year investment guidance after deploying about $2.8 billion at a 7.1% yield, which points to healthy acquisition spread and continued growth. Article Title

Realty Income reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with AFFO per share rising 6.6% and revenue/investment activity supporting the outlook. Management also raised full-year investment guidance after deploying about $2.8 billion at a 7.1% yield, which points to healthy acquisition spread and continued growth. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its monthly dividend and declared its 671st consecutive payout of $0.2705 per share, reinforcing the appeal of Realty Income as an income stock with a long record of shareholder returns. Article Title

The company reaffirmed its monthly dividend and declared its 671st consecutive payout of $0.2705 per share, reinforcing the appeal of Realty Income as an income stock with a long record of shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Realty Income also expanded its private capital platform, raising $1.7 billion of cornerstone capital for its U.S. Core Plus fund and adding new institutional partnerships. That broader capital base could improve deal flow and support growth over time. Article Title

Realty Income also expanded its private capital platform, raising $1.7 billion of cornerstone capital for its U.S. Core Plus fund and adding new institutional partnerships. That broader capital base could improve deal flow and support growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains mixed: one note argues the Q1 improvement and raised guidance are encouraging, but that growth is still modest, keeping the stock in a “buy vs. hold” debate rather than a clear breakout story. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains mixed: one note argues the Q1 improvement and raised guidance are encouraging, but that growth is still modest, keeping the stock in a “buy vs. hold” debate rather than a clear breakout story. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that one analyst cut the price target to $66, suggesting some Wall Street skepticism about near-term upside despite the dividend strength and operational progress. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Barclays increased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here