DNB Asset Management AS Has $24.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,515 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,242 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $916,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,311 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $615,781,000 after purchasing an additional 753,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1,299.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 635,706 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $174,965,000 after purchasing an additional 590,277 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $285.25 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.97. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $338.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.74 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.35.

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Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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