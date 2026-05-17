DNB Asset Management AS Has $30.17 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,844 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $30,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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