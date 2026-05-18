DNB Asset Management AS Invests $9.73 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,825 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,531,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,136,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $177.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title

Fiserv unveiled , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title

At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62 , respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title

Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to and , respectively, while keeping ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title

BTIG also maintained a rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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