DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,527 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $868.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $825.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 36,192 shares of company stock worth $33,367,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

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