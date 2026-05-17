DNB Asset Management AS Sells 24,724 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,262 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,724 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $22,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $260.45 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $280.74. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $246.96 and its 200 day moving average is $226.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,082 shares of company stock valued at $22,924,929. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here