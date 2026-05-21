DNB Asset Management AS Sells 28,781 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,489 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 28,781 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 1,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Airlines Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $98.02 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $135.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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