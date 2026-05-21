DNB Asset Management AS Sells 36,122 Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 36,122 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Main Street Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Main Street Capital from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Main Street Capital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

Key Headlines Impacting Main Street Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Main Street Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators turned more constructive on MAIN, arguing that its valuation has become more attractive after a recent repricing. One piece called it a “buy” as the premium to NAV normalized, while another described the stock as “finally interesting again,” suggesting investors may be revisiting the name at current levels.

Several analysts and market commentators turned more constructive on MAIN, arguing that its valuation has become more attractive after a recent repricing. One piece called it a “buy” as the premium to NAV normalized, while another described the stock as “finally interesting again,” suggesting investors may be revisiting the name at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Main Street Capital’s earnings call emphasized dividend strength, reinforcing the appeal of MAIN as a monthly income stock. That kind of commentary can support demand from yield-focused investors. Main Street Capital Earnings Call Highlights Dividend Strength

Coverage around Main Street Capital’s earnings call emphasized dividend strength, reinforcing the appeal of MAIN as a monthly income stock. That kind of commentary can support demand from yield-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: One article compared MAIN favorably with Capital Southwest, saying MAIN’s relative trade has improved as its valuation looks more balanced and its NAV growth remains resilient. This is supportive, but it mainly reflects relative positioning rather than a new company-specific catalyst. MAIN Attraction: Why The Relative Trade Has Flipped Against CSWC

One article compared MAIN favorably with Capital Southwest, saying MAIN’s relative trade has improved as its valuation looks more balanced and its NAV growth remains resilient. This is supportive, but it mainly reflects relative positioning rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another piece discussed MAIN as a “monthly dividend machine” and a potential dip-buying opportunity, which adds to the bullish income narrative but does not point to a concrete near-term operational change. Buy The Dip On This Monthly Dividend Machine

Another piece discussed MAIN as a “monthly dividend machine” and a potential dip-buying opportunity, which adds to the bullish income narrative but does not point to a concrete near-term operational change. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary focused on MAIN’s growth engine possibly stalling, which raises concerns that earnings or NAV growth could slow. That type of fundamental warning can weigh on the stock, especially after its recent decline from higher levels. Main Street Capital: The Growth Engine Is Stalling

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 74.86%.The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Main Street Capital's payout ratio is 65.68%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

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