Dockside LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Dockside LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,816 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.93. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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