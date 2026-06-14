Dockside LLC Acquires New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Dockside LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $301.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $267.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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