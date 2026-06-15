Dockside LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Dockside LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Globe Life by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,734,000 after buying an additional 355,399 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $166.75 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,439.88. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total value of $5,229,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,603.58. The trade was a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,450. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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