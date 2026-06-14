Dockside LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Dockside LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the company's stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,333 shares of the company's stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company's stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.9% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 631,290 shares of the company's stock worth $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,039 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 237,458 shares of company stock worth $40,093,807 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.40.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.8%

H opened at $199.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.86 and a beta of 1.33. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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