Free Trial
→ Is SpaceX really worth 1.78 Trillion? (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Dockside LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Hyatt Hotels logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dockside LLC opened a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter, buying 10,155 shares valued at about $1.63 million.
  • Institutional interest remains strong, with hedge funds and other investors owning 73.54% of Hyatt’s stock, while insiders have recently sold shares worth about $40.1 million in the last quarter.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive: Hyatt has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average price target of $192.40, and the company recently beat quarterly EPS expectations and paid a $0.15 dividend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hyatt Hotels.

Dockside LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the company's stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,333 shares of the company's stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company's stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.9% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 631,290 shares of the company's stock worth $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,039 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 237,458 shares of company stock worth $40,093,807 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.8%

H opened at $199.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.86 and a beta of 1.33. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hyatt Hotels Right Now?

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Is SpaceX really worth 1.78 Trillion?
Is SpaceX really worth 1.78 Trillion?
From InvestPub (Ad)
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
By Bridget Bennett | June 7, 2026
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines