Dockside LLC Invests $1.89 Million in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Dockside LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,500. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 116,616 shares of company stock worth $41,956,174 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $342.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -926.49, a PEG ratio of 1,236.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.01 and a 200 day moving average of $334.86. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

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About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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