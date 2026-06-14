Dockside LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Dockside LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of UNP opened at $272.37 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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