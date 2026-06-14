Dockside LLC Invests $9.37 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Dockside LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,709 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Dockside LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.9%

V opened at $321.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $363.01. The company has a market capitalization of $577.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.40.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

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About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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