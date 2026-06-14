Dockside LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dockside LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,743 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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