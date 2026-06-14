Dockside LLC Makes New $5.65 Million Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Chubb comprises approximately 1.5% of Dockside LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CB stock opened at $328.06 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $324.93 and its 200 day moving average is $318.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.10.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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