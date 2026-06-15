Dockside LLC Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Dockside LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 394,724 shares of the company's stock worth $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 211,471 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company's stock.

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DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $142.14 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average price is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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