Dockside LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Dockside LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,042 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 883.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,306 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 278,127 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on Ventas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.19.

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Up 0.8%

Ventas stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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