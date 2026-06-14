Dockside LLC Purchases New Shares in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Dockside LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $258.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $265.61. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

More Valero Energy News

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About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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