Dockside LLC Purchases Shares of 116,374 Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Range Resources comprises 1.1% of Dockside LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,208,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Avos Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 37,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.42. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.20 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Range Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $3.48 per share, Q3 2026 to $0.67, Q3 2027 to $0.72, Q2 2027 to $0.78, and Q4 2026 to $0.85, signaling improved expectations for Range Resources' earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $3.48 per share, Q3 2026 to $0.67, Q3 2027 to $0.72, Q2 2027 to $0.78, and Q4 2026 to $0.85, signaling improved expectations for Range Resources' earnings power. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance-linked article highlighted that an analyst raised the price target on Range Resources, suggesting at least one bullish valuation revision for the stock. Analyst Raises Price Target on Range Resources (RRC)

A Yahoo Finance-linked article highlighted that an analyst raised the price target on Range Resources, suggesting at least one bullish valuation revision for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks still labels Range Resources as Hold in one update, and its latest consensus-style outlook remains below the broader current-year estimate of $3.70 per share.

Despite the higher estimates, Zacks still labels Range Resources as in one update, and its latest consensus-style outlook remains below the broader current-year estimate of $3.70 per share. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also downgraded Range Resources from Strong Buy to Hold , which may have weighed on sentiment even as earnings forecasts improved.

Zacks Research also downgraded Range Resources from to , which may have weighed on sentiment even as earnings forecasts improved. Negative Sentiment: One estimate was cut: Zacks lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.48 from $0.51, showing some caution around near-term performance.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,859.20. This trade represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

See Also

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