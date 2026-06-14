Dockside LLC Purchases Shares of 44,606 Sempra Energy $SRE

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,606 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Dockside LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,734,070 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,774,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,071,206 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,865,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,810,449 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,273,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,971,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,298,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 116,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $146,789.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,895.54. This trade represents a 24.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,567 shares of company stock valued at $792,663 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sempra Energy's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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