Dockside LLC Purchases Shares of 85,743 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 664.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,009.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CFO Robert Webb Salisbury sold 5,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $186,529.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $264,922.80. This trade represents a 41.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Joseph Peil sold 19,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $630,989.70. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,452.50. The trade was a 20.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.86 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 43.46%.The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 100.79%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Further Reading

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