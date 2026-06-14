Dockside LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,570 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,117,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 415,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,811,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.89.

Read Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.Gaming and Leisure Properties's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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