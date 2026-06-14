Dockside LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000. Equinix accounts for 1.2% of Dockside LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,265,706,000 after buying an additional 107,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,959,731,000 after buying an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $984,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,600,239.52. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,055.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,066.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.59. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price objective on Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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