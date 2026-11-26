Dodge & Cox lowered its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,046,989 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,428,614 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 3.18% of Carrier Global worth $1,428,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 26.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Carrier Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Carrier Global's payout ratio is -43.24%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration products and services. Its offerings include systems for residential and commercial buildings, as well as refrigeration equipment for transporting and preserving temperature-sensitive goods. The company also provides building controls, digital tools and maintenance services designed to help customers manage indoor environments and improve energy efficiency. Carrier serves customers across international markets, including North America, Europe and other regions.

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