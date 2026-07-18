Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 983.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 416.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,759,000 after buying an additional 2,036,573 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,513,000 after buying an additional 1,624,748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2,208.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock worth $184,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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