Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,896 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2,208.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock worth $184,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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