Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Dollar General worth $157,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Dollar General by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1%

DG opened at $125.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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