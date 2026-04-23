Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,351 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,311 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company's stock worth $83,263,000 after purchasing an additional 112,862 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 765.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Dollar General to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $123.16 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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