Dollar General Corporation $DG Stock Holdings Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 292.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,733 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Dollar General by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

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Dollar General Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:DG opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.36. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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