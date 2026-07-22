Dollar General Corporation $DG Stock Holdings Lowered by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,064 shares of the company's stock after selling 137,381 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Dollar General worth $48,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock worth $754,857,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,431,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,864,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE DG opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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