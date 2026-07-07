Dollar General Corporation $DG Stock Position Decreased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,703 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,168 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 4.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.26% of Dollar General worth $68,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 608,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,236,000 after purchasing an additional 202,210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $117.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 408,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.66. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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