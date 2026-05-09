Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,634 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Dollar Tree worth $52,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,811,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 906.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 1,148,649 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,550,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,475.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 965,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,152,000 after buying an additional 904,589 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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