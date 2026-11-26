Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 2,827.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,418 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 320,096 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $37,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,580.83. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $315,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,127,568.20. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Top Dollar Tree Stories

Investors following DLTR have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar Tree beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates and raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. Comparable sales increased 4.6%, with customer traffic up 3.8%, supporting the view that its value proposition and multiprice strategy are drawing shoppers. Dollar Tree stock jumps as store traffic lifts profit outlook

Dollar Tree beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates and raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25. Comparable sales increased 4.6%, with customer traffic up 3.8%, supporting the view that its value proposition and multiprice strategy are drawing shoppers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions were mixed despite the target increases: Morgan Stanley’s $160 target and Goldman Sachs’ $149 target came with equal-weight or neutral ratings. Morgan Stanley analyst recommendation

Analyst reactions were mixed despite the target increases: Morgan Stanley’s $160 target and Goldman Sachs’ $149 target came with equal-weight or neutral ratings. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face profitability risks: operating income fell 10.1% year over year, and tariff-related costs and margin pressure remain concerns. BMO Capital Markets and BNP Paribas Exane retained underperform ratings, with targets of $112 and $115, respectively—well below the recent share level. Dollar Tree rally and margin concerns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

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