Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,985 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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