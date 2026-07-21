Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,202 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Dollar Tree worth $104,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company's stock worth $889,141,000 after buying an additional 319,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock worth $371,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,719,303 shares of the company's stock worth $334,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $260,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.71 and a one year high of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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